Taylor Swift Drops In On Engagement Celebration And Serenades Couple

Alexander Goldschmidt had a big surprise Saturday for his fiancé, Ross Girard, and the guests at their engagement party and it was captured on video.

Goldschmidt told the group gathered at the Sycamore Tavern in Hollywood: “There was a person who is not here who sort of played a part in all of this. So I would like to welcome, and you to give a warm welcome to my friend Taylor.”

With that pop star Taylor Swift walked in carrying her guitar.

She explained that Goldschmidt had emailed her and told her that her song ‘King of My Heart’ was very special to him and Girard.

“I’ve been off tour for a while but hopefully it’s still all right,” Swift said. “This is from Alex. It’s sung by me, but it’s from Alex.”

Then she serenaded the couple with “King of My Heart.”