Taylor Swift Is Quietly Making 'Generous' Gifts To Communities On New Tour Route

Taylor Swift is currently performing in sold-out stadiums as part of The Eras Tour this spring and she’s giving back in a “generous” fashion along the way.

Swift kicked off her highly-anticipated tour last week in Glendale, Arizona and she reportedly left a donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network, a group that supports five regional food banks and roughly 1,000 food pantries and agencies, according to its website.

Terri Shoemaker, Vice President of External Relations at the Arizona Food Bank Network, told AZ Central that donations from folks like Swift, who hasn’t publicized the donation, “help denote that hunger is still a problem” in America.

She said Swift’s agent revealed to her that the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter “planned to make a positive impact” in communities along her tour.

Swift’s Arizona donation preceded her gift to Nevada food bank Three Square ahead of her tour dates in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday.

Three Square gave a shoutout to Swift and expressed their gratitude for the donation in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

″@TaylorSwift has made a generous gift to Three Square, allowing us to provide thousands of meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger,” the food bank wrote.

Swift has also made efforts to reach out to community members while on her tour.

The “Folklore” singer recently gifted tickets to her Glendale tour stop to Isabella McCune, a 13-year-old who suffered burns to over 65% of her body in a 2018 accident, Arizona’s KNXV-TV reported.