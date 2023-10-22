Audiences For 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' Movie Are Out Of Control, And People Have Mixed Feelings About It

The "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" movie is finally here!
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images
I'm not going to lie. I'm not a die-hard Swift fan. At all.
John Shearer via Getty Images
Advertisement
On Wednesday, Swift showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of her record-breaking concert film, and it looked like an absolute blast.
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images
Before the movie began, Swift told the fans, "I think you'll see that you're absolutely a main character in the film. Because it was your magic and your attention to detail and your sense of humor and the ways that you lean into what I'm doing…"
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for MTV
Advertisement
Advertisement
Apparently, one fan was so excited they started squawking in the middle of the movie.
Advertisement
Another fan took an actual cardboard cutout of Travis Kelce into the theater.
Cooper Neill / Getty Images
Even the other Taylor (Lautner) showed up and did backflips and stunts in the theater.
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement