Audiences For 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' Movie Are Out Of Control, And People Have Mixed Feelings About It

The audiences for this movie are going bananas.
Mychal Thompson
The "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" movie is finally here!
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images
I'm not going to lie. I'm not a die-hard Swift fan. At all.
John Shearer via Getty Images
Do I know the lyrics to every song? No.

Did I get a chance to see the concert live? No.
But will I watch "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" movie with all my besties and our friendship bracelets? 100% YES.
On Wednesday, Swift showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of her record-breaking concert film, and it looked like an absolute blast.
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images
Before the movie began, Swift told the fans, "I think you'll see that you're absolutely a main character in the film. Because it was your magic and your attention to detail and your sense of humor and the ways that you lean into what I'm doing…"
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for MTV
And Swift's right. Even though the film's only been out a couple of days, the behavior in the movie theaters proves that Swift fans, aka Swifties, are in a league of their own.
Apparently, some theaters are encouraging fans to dance and sing along with the movie.
And while some Swifties are super excited by this behavior, others are a little annoyed.
Here's how people are reacting to Swift fans going wild in the theaters:
Apparently, one fan was so excited they started squawking in the middle of the movie.
Sony Pictures
Another fan took an actual cardboard cutout of Travis Kelce into the theater.
Cooper Neill / Getty Images
Even the other Taylor (Lautner) showed up and did backflips and stunts in the theater.
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
However, not everyone is a fan of this intense behavior:

