Taylor Swift Fan Finds Creative Way To Go Undercover At Eras Tour

One Taylor Swift fan found a clever way to “ghost” her job this past weekend as she kept her identity under wraps in a TV interview with Cincinnati’s CBS affiliate.

The fan spoke with WKRC-TV’s Annie Brown as they rocked a blanket over their head along with a pair of sunglasses, a nod to the ghosts spotted in Swift’s music video for “Anti-Hero.”

Brown emphasized that the fan, who arrived in the early morning hours with their blanket-covered acquaintance, called in sick to work and made the roughly one hour and 30 minute commute from Louisville to wait in line for Swift’s merchandise.

“I almost named my daughter’s middle name – Taylor,” the fan revealed, later adding that they were taking an 11-year-old girl to the show, “I went to the show in Nashville so it’s more for her.”

The fan, who said they were also set to go to Saturday’s concert, shared that her acquaintance made friendship bracelets for the occasion, an item that Swifties tend to exchange at concerts.

Thousands are camped out in downtown Cincinnati ahead of the Taylor Swift merchandise truck opening for business... and that includes a couple of anonymous fans from Louisville skipping work. 😂 #swiftinnati #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/X6hY6OjjKF — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) June 29, 2023

Swift is expected to hit several more U.S. cities on The Eras Tour before making her way to Mexico City next month.

The singer-songwriter is also gearing up for the Friday release of her third re-recorded album, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

“The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness,” Swift wrote in her announcement post regarding the album.