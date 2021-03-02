Angry Taylor Swift Fans Descend On John Mayer’s TikTok And He Responds

John Mayer might just need to keep waiting on the world to change, because until then he has to deal with angry Taylor Swift fans on TikTok.

The singer launched his very own account on Monday where he likely hoped to connect with a new audience on the social media platform. Instead, he stepped directly into the crosshairs of Swifties still holding a grudge over his short-lived romance with the singer over a decade ago.

Mayer’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad first day on the app started out well enough with him posting a video asking, “Can someone tell me how to flip the camera?” as he fumbled with the mechanics of TikTok.

Not long after, the video was flooded with thousands of messages from Swift’s fans with an ax to grind.

The top comment on Mayer’s post, which has now garnered over 30,000 likes, reads “you’re not safe here john,” while another user added that “we will never forget what you did to our girl taylor.”

@johnmayer How do use tik tok how do you use tik tok google.con how to use tik tok ♬ original sound - johnmayer

Other fans chose to weaponize the lyrics of Swift’s 2010 ballad “Dear John” against Mayer, including lines like “don’t you think nineteen’s too young” and “you’re an expert at sorry and keeping the lines blurry.”

“omg isn’t this the old guy taylor swift wrote a song about,” reads one of the most devastating burns.

“Dear John” is widely believed to be an ode to Swift’s relationship with Mayer, painting a less than flattering portrait of the singer. The two were rumored to have dated between 2009 and 2010 following Swift’s split with “Twilight” star Taylor Lautner.

In 2012, Mayer told Rolling Stone he felt “really humiliated” by the song, blasting the thinly veiled lyrics as “cheap songwriting.”

But instead of responding directly to any of the TikTok comments, Mayer chose to upload a video of himself nodding his head, which he captioned, “POV: you’re berating me and I’m hearing you out.”

And before signing off for the night, he wrapped up his adventures in TikTok-ing with a video of himself singing “that was a weird day,” before promising viewers that “more fun tomorrow” awaits.

Since Swift is currently in the process of re-recording her first six albums ― her new version of “Fearless” is set for an April release ― only time will tell what fresh spin she’ll put on “Dear John” whenever it comes out.

And who knows ... perhaps the two will finally let bygones be bygones and rework the ballad ― as a duet?