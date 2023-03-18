What's Hot

EntertainmentMusicTaylor Swift swifties

Taylor Swift Proves She's Well Aware Of 'Evermore' Despite Fans' Claims

The Grammy-winning artist called attention to Swifties' theories during the kickoff to The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona on Friday.
Ben Blanchet

Taylor Swift confirmed that she hasn’t forgotten about her 2020 album “Evermore” despite fans’ claims that she’s ignored it.

Swift revealed that she has warm feelings for “Evermore” before she played her song “Champagne Problems” to a sold-out State Farm Stadium during the first date of The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona on Friday.

“The ‘Evermore’ album, which is an album I absolutely love despite what some of you say on TikTok,” Swift said as she played the piano.

″Oh I’ve seen it, I’ve seen all of it.”

The comment follows Swifties’ claims that the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter forgot about “Evermore” after she didn’t acknowledge its one-year anniversary in 2021.

One fan theorized that Swift’s lack of acknowledgement meant she’d use a line from “Back to December” to announce a release date for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” however, the re-recording has yet to come out.

Another fan wrote that the album was “on a bench in Coney Island” wondering where Swift went, Elite Daily noted.

Swift, who performed five songs off “Evermore” on Friday, proved that she knew about the album’s existence although fans turned their attention to the singer’s awareness of “Speak Now,” which had one song in the setlist.

Swift is set to continue her tour, her first tour in five years, through August.

