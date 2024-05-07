Swifties Slam Lana Del Rey For Cozying Up To Swift Nemesis Kim Kardashian At Met Gala

Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift’s friend and fellow singer, was spotted posing for photos with her nemesis, Kim Kardashian, at the Met Gala — and the Swifties have questions.
While the “Bad Blood” singer was a no-show at fashion’s biggest night on Monday, Del Rey stirred a ruckus on social media after she was seen chatting and being affectionate with the reality star on the red carpet.
The pair’s chummy moment comes amid Swift’s years-long feud with Kardashian.
Swift and Kardashian’s relationship has publicly been on the fritz since 2016, when Kardashian defended her then-husband Ye, the rapper then known as Kanye West, for name-dropping Swift in the hit tune “Famous.” In that track, he raps: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”
At the time, Kardashian released an infamous video of a phone call between Swift and Ye in which the pop star seems to sign off off on being included in the rapper’s song. But Swift later insisted she was never fully made aware of the song’s X-rated lyrics.
The clipped call kicked off a massive Swift hate train.
Most recently, Swift’s fans suspect she took another jab at Kardashian” with a song titled, “thanK you aIMee,” on her latest album. (The song’s capitalized letters spell out “KIM.”)
The track describes a bully named Aimee who “wrote headlines in the local paper, laughing at each baby step I’d take.”
Fast forward to Monday’s Met Gala, and fans were left gagged that Del Rey, who also collaborated with Swift on the 2022 song “Snow On The Beach,” appeared friendly with Kardashian.
Neither Kardashian nor Del Rey have publicly addressed the internet discourse. HuffPost has reached out to both stars for comment.
Other X users condemned the drama. Some even argued the two must be on good terms, considering Del Rey sang at Kardashian and Ye’s 2014 wedding.
After the unedited call eventually surfaced, in which Swift says Ye could name-drop her but doesn’t agree to being called a “bitch,” Swift addressed the leak in her Instagram Stories, saying it “prov[ed] that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call*.” She described it as “illegally recorded” and said “somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years.”
In an interview for Time’s Person of the Year issue in December 2023, Swift opened up about how the backlash to the 2016 call was so bad, she had to move to a different country.
“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before,” Swift said of the drama. “I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”