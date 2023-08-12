Taylor Swift has been busy diving headfirst into stages, hiding in janitor cars, and making bajillions of dollars on her Eras Tour.
it’s so obvious😭 pic.twitter.com/Z7JYe1aY4n— Jane (@janesreputation) April 1, 2023
The tour has also become a refuge for celebs.
146 dates for The Eras Tour…. I’m never getting over this pic.twitter.com/SmwHwmuPeD— aims 🦋 IS SEEING TAYLOR SWIFT (@shimmeringtay13) August 6, 2023
From Selena Gomez to Blake Lively to Sarah Michelle Gellar, everyone is going.
buffy and oz reunion!! pic.twitter.com/GGXUUBm19A— buffy the vampire slayer (@btvsarchive) August 6, 2023
Advertisement
Taylor also sent Alicia's son a personalized note...
That's nice and all, but I want to talk about the letterhead.
Advertisement
"Songwriter • feline enthusiast."
Fans, obviously, love it.
“songwriter • feline enthusiast” she’s so iconic pic.twitter.com/3aNKPfTxDc— will! (@theluckywill) August 7, 2023
From "Shes so unserious"...
SONGWRITER AND FELINE ENTHUSIAST SHES SO UNSERIOUS 😭 pic.twitter.com/Mr06qCr9ad— tiffany⸆⸉ (@taylorsantihero) August 7, 2023
Advertisement
...to "above all else this woman is a dork."
i love that in the year 2023 taylor’s stationary still says “songwriter | feline enthusiast” like above all else this woman is a dork— swiftie wins (@swifferwins) August 7, 2023
I would just like to note that this isn't new! In 2019 it said, "Born in 1989 / Loves cats."
INCREDIBLE: Taylor Swift just made a sizable donation to @tnequality and wrote a heartfelt note thanking the organization for its work in trying to defeat the anti-LGBTQ "slate of hate" in Tennessee. #tnleg pic.twitter.com/cChF3Esd4Q— Nick Morrow (@NRMorrow) April 8, 2019