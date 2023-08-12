What's Hot

CelebrityTaylor Swift

Fans Are Obsessed With Taylor Swift's 'Iconic' Stationery: ‘This Woman Is A Dork’

It's very on brand.
Matt Stopera
Taylor Swift has been busy diving headfirst into stages, hiding in janitor cars, and making bajillions of dollars on her Eras Tour.
The tour has also become a refuge for celebs.
From Selena Gomez to Blake Lively to Sarah Michelle Gellar, everyone is going.
Alicia Keys was one of the latest celebs to attend and post about it.
Taylor also sent Alicia's son a personalized note...
@aliciakeys
That's nice and all, but I want to talk about the letterhead.
@aliciakeys
"Songwriter • feline enthusiast."
@aliciakeys
Fans, obviously, love it.
From "Shes so unserious"...
...to "above all else this woman is a dork."
I would just like to note that this isn't new! In 2019 it said, "Born in 1989 / Loves cats."

Related

Taylor Swift
Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot