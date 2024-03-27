Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, won’t be getting into trouble with the law after an alleged altercation with a photographer in Sydney last month.
A spokesperson for the New South Wales police confirmed in a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday it had completed an investigation and no charges would be brought.
Late last month, photographer Ben McDonald claimed he was punched in the face by Swift’s father as the “Snow on the Beach” singer and her entourage were disembarking from a yacht docked in Sydney Harbour following a series of sold-out shows.
While Australian authorities did not share the names of the people involved at the time of the incident, CNN reported, they did confirm they were looking into the alleged assault of a 51-year-old by a 71-year-old individual matching McDonald and Swift’s details.
Neither of the men required medical attention, police shared.
In an interview with CNN, McDonald claimed Swift and her cohort were “aggressive and unprofessional,” and he also accused a member of the star’s security team of shoving an umbrella in his face.
Swift’s camp refuted his claims in a statement days later and described McDonald and an associate as the instigators.
“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” a spokesperson for the singer told CNN.