Taylor Swift Fixes Lana Del Rey's Red Carpet Look In Adorable Grammys Moment

Taylor Swift made sure Lana Del Rey’s look was in order as she fixed her hair on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
Swift, in a clip shared by behindthechair.com, asked “where’s Lana” as she arrived on the red carpet.
Del Rey later appeared behind Swift, “wet” from the rain in Los Angeles on Sunday.
“That’s why I got gloves, she’ll be fine, this is fixable,” Swift assured Del Rey. The two artists worked together on the song “Snow on the Beach,” on Swift’s “Midnights” album.
Swift later tried to fix Del Rey’s hair as the two made their way toward the show.
Fans on social media pointed out that Swift appears to seek Del Rey’s help to ensure she doesn’t have lipstick on her teeth, as well.
Swift, later in the clip, also proceeded to asked an assistant if her Lorraine Schwartz watch choker was — fittingly – set to midnight.
The pop superstar, who later posed with Del Rey for the E! Glambot, capped off her Grammy night by winning Album of the Year for “Midnights.”
In her acceptance speech, Swift shouted out her onetime collaborator.
“I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren’t for the work that she’s done,” Swift said of Del Rey. “I think she is a legacy artist, a legend and in her prime right now. I am so lucky to know you and to be your friend.”