If you’ve ever heard a loved one obsess over hidden Easter eggs on Taylor Swift’s social media, talk about a certain record label with utter disgust or lament about how the song “Cruel Summer” should have been a single, you’ve come to the right place for gifts. (Also, can we be friends with them?)
Nothing shows your love like allowing a Swiftie to fully express themselves. Whether they want to be the singer or just rep their love for her, your loved ones will adore the gifts below. Add ’em to your cart “faster than a green light, go” and prove to your friend or family member that you know them “all too well.”
Advertisement
A red scarf
A luxurious candle
A mug that says it all
A record player
Vinyl records
The perfect champagne glass
A stylish plaid shirt
Scrabble
A well-designed lyrics poster
Etsy
A nice bakeware set
Red lipstick
Meaningful bracelets
A practical gift card with a hidden joke
A sweatshirt that let's everyone know what's up
A decorative song plaque
An extremely-topical keychain
13 Blue Eyeliners To Get Princess Diana's Signature Look