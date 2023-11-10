Taylor Swift Sets Grammy Awards Record With 'Anti-Hero' Nomination

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Taylor Swift’s done it again.

The “Midnights” singer has set a new Grammy record for the most nominations for any person in the Song of the Year category.

Swift’s hit single “Anti-Hero” was shortlisted for the award in the announcement Friday, making it the seventh time that she’s had a track nominated in the Recording Academy’s Song of the Year category. She shares the nomination with co-writer Jack Antonoff.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift received six Grammy nominations on Friday. Her nomination for Song of the Year is her seventh, setting a record by any artist. via Associated Press

This accomplishment puts her one nomination ahead of Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, who have six nominations each.

Despite her more than half a dozen nominations, Swift has yet to take home an award for Song of the Year. She does have 12 Grammys in other categories, including three Album of the Year wins for her solo records “Fearless” in 2010, “1989″ in 2016 and “Folklore” in 2021, a feat that no other female solo artist has captured.

Swift received five nominations this year besides Song of the Year.

Taylor Swift performs Thursday as she kicks off her international Eras Tour in Buenos Aires. Marcelo Endelli/TAS23 via Getty Images

Advertisement

Those are for:

Pop Solo Performance for “Anti-Hero”

Record of the Year for “Anti-Hero”

Pop Vocal Album for “Midnights”

Album of the Year for “Midnights”

Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Karma” (Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice)

Her Album of the Year nomination for “Midnights” is her sixth, tying her with Barbra Streisand for most nominations for a female artist.

Should she win at the Feb. 4 award show, she will become the first artist to win Album of the Year four times.

Swift just kicked off her international Eras Tour in Argentina and did not immediately comment publicly Friday on her nominations.

Taylor Swift, seen at the Buenos Aires concert Thursday, has been performing in sold-out stadium shows since launching her tour earlier this year. Marcelo Endelli/TAS23 via Getty Images

Advertisement

The 33-year-old has been performing in sold-out stadium shows since launching her tour earlier this year. Her three stadium shows in Buenos Aires sold out.

Her tour’s success has helped catapult her net worth past $1 billion, according to a recent Bloomberg News analysis, which found that her tour stops created actual micro-economies in the cities she visited.