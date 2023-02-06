Watch Taylor Swift Calm Down Screaming Photographers On Grammys Red Carpet

Taylor Swift is clearly in her “Midnight” era — and arrived dressed as such on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The singer reportedly fielded demands from screaming photographers yearning for perfect pictures of Swift, who happily reassured them that she wasn’t in a rush — and that they’d get their coveted snaps in time.

“Thank you for calming us down,” a photographer replied.

Swift quietly dazzled in matching earrings and a shimmering dark-blue crop top by Roberto Cavalli that certainly went well with her moody and reflective “Midnights” album.

📸| @TaylorSwift13’s first red carpet appearance this year! pic.twitter.com/QQHVDlMgcu — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 6, 2023

Swift is no stranger to crop tops and most recently wore a glitzy miu miu two-piece to the 2021 Brit Awards. Perhaps most apropos is that she sang on her “Bejeweled” track that she “can still make the whole place shimmer” — which her look tonight certainly did.

Swift most notably arrived after already winning “Music Video of the Year” for her 10-minute rendition of “All Too Well.” The singer, who directed the video herself, thanked the Recording Academy on Twitter.

I can’t put into words what this means to me. For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen. https://t.co/nVoR1myP1f — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 6, 2023

While Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” — a rerecording of one of her most popular records — notably failed to be nominated, “All Too Well” is further nominated for Song of the Year, and “Carolina,” another track off “Midnights,” is nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault]” meanwhile, is vying for Best Country Song against legends in the genre including Willie Nelson and Miranda Lambert.

Swift was presumably preparing for the red carpet when she quote-tweeted the Recording Academy’s news that actor Viola Davis won a Grammy for Best Audio Book — making her an EGOT winner — and wrote in celebration, “EGOT BABYYYYYYY,” with three two-heart emojis.

Reactions to Swift’s dress, however, were ultimately mixed.

I feel like her nods to her music are never really nods, they’re too on the nose. Like we get it, you’re wearing a midnight blue dress with sparkles that signify stars and earrings that look like Russian monarchy costume jewellery #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/VseXThidWY — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 6, 2023

OF COURSE she was going to wear a Midnight dress ❤ #GRAMMYs #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/RFd4FTzroK — Iris Vázquez (@irasemavl) February 6, 2023

Is it me or does Taylor swift wear this two piece situation every time I look at her ? — NOONI (@KamiyahJean) February 6, 2023