Taylor Swift grammysred carpet

Watch Taylor Swift Calm Down Screaming Photographers On Grammys Red Carpet

The "Midnights" artist, who sung "I can still make the whole place shimmer" on one of the most celebrated songs of that album, certainly did so tonight.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

Taylor Swift is clearly in her “Midnight” era — and arrived dressed as such on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The singer reportedly fielded demands from screaming photographers yearning for perfect pictures of Swift, who happily reassured them that she wasn’t in a rush — and that they’d get their coveted snaps in time.

“Thank you for calming us down,” a photographer replied.

Swift quietly dazzled in matching earrings and a shimmering dark-blue crop top by Roberto Cavalli that certainly went well with her moody and reflective “Midnights” album.

Swift is no stranger to crop tops and most recently wore a glitzy miu miu two-piece to the 2021 Brit Awards. Perhaps most apropos is that she sang on her “Bejeweled” track that she “can still make the whole place shimmer” — which her look tonight certainly did.

Swift most notably arrived after already winning “Music Video of the Year” for her 10-minute rendition of “All Too Well.” The singer, who directed the video herself, thanked the Recording Academy on Twitter.

While Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” — a rerecording of one of her most popular records — notably failed to be nominated, “All Too Well” is further nominated for Song of the Year, and “Carolina,” another track off “Midnights,” is nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault]” meanwhile, is vying for Best Country Song against legends in the genre including Willie Nelson and Miranda Lambert.

Swift was presumably preparing for the red carpet when she quote-tweeted the Recording Academy’s news that actor Viola Davis won a Grammy for Best Audio Book — making her an EGOT winner — and wrote in celebration, “EGOT BABYYYYYYY,” with three two-heart emojis.

Reactions to Swift’s dress, however, were ultimately mixed.





