6 Outfits (Mostly) Under $200 That Are As Twinkly As Taylor Swift’s

The singer’s red-carpet look at the Grammys was evocative of her album “Midnights” in more ways than one.

|
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA FEBRUARY 5: 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards held at the Crytpo.com Arena on February 5, 2023. -- (Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images
Fans of Taylor Swift may have noticed a theme of indigo running through the visuals of “Midnights”, her latest album. From the cerulean eyeshadow she sported on the album’s cover to the iris-colored sheen that permeates the music video for her single “Lavender Haze,” there is a distinct moody blue tint to the singer’s look that’s borrowed from the night sky.

We therefore weren’t surprised when the singer stepped on to the red carpet at the 65th Grammy Awards clad in a clingy two-piece Roberto Cavalli number that appeared to be pulled from the heavens. Pairing a cropped mock-turtleneck top with extra-long sleeves with a fitted skirt in navy blue that pooled on the floor, Swift’s ensemble was topped off with a generous dusting of sparkling embellishments, giving her evening look a constellation-like effect.

Of course, the starry sight sent us searching for the twinkliest frocks and separates that the internet had to offer. Ahead, we rounded up some spangly pieces — from two-piece sets to slipdresses — that will help you dazzle at your next celestial occasion for (mostly) under $200.

Lulu's
A sequin two-piece midi dress
While it’s missing the moody blue of Taylor’s look, this sequin-encrusted two-piece set is still giving us all the glittering glamour of the singer’s red-carpet look. The bustier top is equipped with a sweetheart neckline and supportive boning, and the fitted midi skirt is lined to mid-thigh for a slightly revealing effect. It’s available in sizes XS through XL.
$84 at Lulu's
Free People
An embellished mini slip dress
This spangly sheer slipdress will sparkle on its own or when paired with fitted winter layers like bodysuits and tights. With an elaborate, delicate lace-up back, it’s a smoldering option for a night out — and is dusted with just as much dazzle as Taylor’s red-carpet look.
$118 at Free People
Nordstrom
An embellished lace two-piece gown
Available in size 2 through 10, this two-piece number nails the silhouette of Swift’s fitted look in a slightly more demure midnight-hued lace. It has a dramatic open back and is lined everywhere except for the stunning sheer sleeves.
$398 at Nordstrom
Revolve
A sequined blue bodysuit
If you’re looking for a top that’s evocative of Taylor’s look, let us end your search with this brilliant blue bodysuit from NBD. With a collarbone cutout that’s reminiscent of the singer’s skin-baring ’fit, a mock neck, and light-refracting blue sequins, this piece will help you shine all day long, from noon to “Midnights.” It’s available in sizes XXS through XXL.
$178 at Revolve
Asos
A long sleeve maxi tulle gown
The bodice of this sparkly, floor-skimming gown is dusted with enough glitter to give Swift’s look a run for its money. It’s available in sizes 0 through 12, in addition to petite, maternity, tall and plus sizes.
$174 at Asos
Shopbop
A shimmery velvet sheath
We couldn’t resist including this shimmering cutout velvet number that has a similar slim fit, mock turtleneck, and midnight-blue hue as Swift’s Roberto Cavalli frock. It’s available in XXS through XL. Add some sparkly accessories to up the shine factor even more.
$149 at Shopbop
