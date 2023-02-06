6 Outfits (Mostly) Under $200 That Are As Twinkly As Taylor Swift’s

Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA FEBRUARY 5: 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards held at the Crytpo.com Arena on February 5, 2023. -- (Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Fans of Taylor Swift may have noticed a theme of indigo running through the visuals of “Midnights”, her latest album. From the cerulean eyeshadow she sported on the album’s cover to the iris-colored sheen that permeates the music video for her single “Lavender Haze,” there is a distinct moody blue tint to the singer’s look that’s borrowed from the night sky.

We therefore weren’t surprised when the singer stepped on to the red carpet at the 65th Grammy Awards clad in a clingy two-piece Roberto Cavalli number that appeared to be pulled from the heavens. Pairing a cropped mock-turtleneck top with extra-long sleeves with a fitted skirt in navy blue that pooled on the floor, Swift’s ensemble was topped off with a generous dusting of sparkling embellishments, giving her evening look a constellation-like effect.

Of course, the starry sight sent us searching for the twinkliest frocks and separates that the internet had to offer. Ahead, we rounded up some spangly pieces — from two-piece sets to slipdresses — that will help you dazzle at your next celestial occasion for (mostly) under $200.