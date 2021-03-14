Taylor Swift Serves Cottagecore Perfection With Medley During Grammys Performance

Taylor Swift has us lost in the memory of her 2021 Grammy Award appearance.

The singer, who gave fans not one but two albums during 2020 (“folklore” and “evermore”), put together a medley of songs from both albums and gave a dreamy performance during Sunday night’s broadcast.

At the unconventional awards show, which took place in downtown Los Angeles and at various music venues around the country, Swift opened her set by lying atop a moss-covered cottage. The scenery evoked images from her video for “cardigan” and the lyrics in both “folklore” and “evermore.”

Things Taylor Swift just owned: That #GRAMMYS performance.

Things Taylor Swift just owned: That #GRAMMYS performance.

Things Taylor Swift should own: All of her music.

Her more than five-minute-long performance featured the lead single from “folklore,” “cardigan,” as well as “august” and “willow.” You can watch it below:

ICONIC: Taylor Swift performs a medley of her songs at the 2021 #GRAMMYs.

Swift’s performance was on top of the whopping six nominations she had going into the night, including for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Song Written for Visual Media.