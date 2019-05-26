Taylor Swift Shuns Question She Says Interviewer Wouldn't Ask A Man

Taylor Swift had no time for a question she deemed sexist, refusing to answer a query about whether she wants to have children someday.

In a conversation with Germany’s Deutsche Presse-Agentur published on Friday, the interviewer mentioned that Swift will be turning 30 years old in December.

“Is this a kind of turning point in your life? Would you like to be a mother someday, have children?” Swift was asked, according to a translated version of the article.

Swift wasted no time before pointing out the double standard.

“I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30. So I’m not going to answer that now,” she responded.

Instead, Swift discussed her excitement about entering a new decade and how she’ll continue to “try and fail [at] things” just as she did in her 20s.

Earlier this year, Swift wrote a piece for Elle detailing 30 things she’s learned before turning 30, with realizations including “trying and failing and trying again and failing again is normal” and “playing mind games is for the chase.”

“No one is a mind reader,” Swift wrote. “If someone really loves you, they want you to verbalize how you feel. This is real life, not chess.”