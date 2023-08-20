Taylor Swift ― And Her Fans ― Attend Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley's Wedding

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards on March 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley got married Saturday in New Jersey with a star-studded guest list that included Taylor Swift ― and her fans.

Celebrities like Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Lana del Rey were also in attendance.

The wedding was a weekend-long event where thousands gathered outside Antonoff and Qualley’s rehearsal dinner after fans heard that Swift was in New Jersey.

Swifties began criticizing those who showed up to the rehearsal dinner, saying that Swift deserves to go to a private wedding without being swarmed by fans.

“Can we all collectively agree that if we see ANYONE sharing Taylor’s location ever again, we do not share or repost the images,” one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “At this point it’s a safety precaution as well as respecting her privacy both of which shouldn’t have to be explained but here we are.”

Others pointed out how Swift wrote about being too famous in her song “Anti-Hero,” singing, “I’m a monster on the hill / Too big to hang out, slowly lurching toward your favorite city.”

Fans also shared Swift’s 2013 diary entry that was sold with her “Lover” album in 2019, where she wrote that being famous felt like being a “tiger in a wildlife enclosure.”

“It’s peculiar to me that after all these years, I still get so anxious when I see a group of people staring, amassed outside my house, pointing camera phones up,” Swift wrote. “They could never imagine how much that feels like being hunted. And no matter how big my house is or how many albums I sell, I’m still going to be the rabbit. Because the hunters will always outnumber me.”

As Swift was leaving the rehearsal dinner, she was greeted by loud screams. “She held her composure and politely waved to fans as she got into a black SUV,” according to Teen Vogue.

Antonoff and Swift became friends in 2012, and since have collaborated on multiple Grammy-winning albums.

Antonoff and Qualley were first seen together in 2021 and were engaged a year later. Qualley showed off her ring on Instagram with the caption, “Oh I love him!”