What's Hot

Ben Ferencz, Last Living Nuremberg Prosecutor Of Nazis, Dies

‘Babe’ Actor James Cromwell Rescues Baby Pig From Slaughter, Names It In Movie’s Honor

MSNBC Legal Analyst On Tennessee House Expelling Dems: It's 'American Apartheid'

Iowa Won't Pay For Rape Victims' Abortions Or Contraceptives

'Star Wars' Announces Its 1st Woman Of Color Director

Can Donald Trump Prove That He’s A 'Wife Guy'?

When My Partner Of 32 Years Died, I Thought My Life Was Over. Here's How I Overcame My Grief.

32 Products Reviewers Say Are A 'Travel Essential'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Lambastes Tennessee GOP For 'Naked Abuse Of Power'

This Affordable Walmart Sofa Is A Unicorn For Reviewers With Expensive Taste

No, It's Not Witchcraft, These 30 Beauty Products Just Work Really Well

Target's Newest Jewelry Launch Is Perfect For Mother's Day Gifting

EntertainmentTaylor Swift celebrity breakupsJoe Alwyn

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Split After 6 Years Together: Reports

The relationship between Swift and Alwyn reportedly came to an end a number of weeks ago.
Ben Blanchet

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up, multiple outlets reported on Saturday.

The split, first reported by Entertainment Tonight, occurred “a few weeks ago” and “was not dramatic.”

The relationship between Swift and the British actor, who began dating in late 2016, was reportedly going swell ahead of the singer’s “Midnights” album release in October.

Swift has worked with Alwyn on a number of her projects, including “Folklore” and “Evermore.” He won a Grammy Award for his role in 2021.

That same year, she gave Alwyn a shoutout after winning the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Swift said her relationship with Alwyn served as inspiration for her song “Lavender Haze,” a phrase she learned describes being in love.

“When you’re in the ‘lavender haze,’ you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you off of that cloud,” she said, noting how she and Alwyn have had to protect their relationship from the outside world.

“We’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” the singer continued. “And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Both Swift and Alwyn have yet to publicly address the reports.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2020. The two have reportedly split after dating for six years.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2020. The two have reportedly split after dating for six years.
Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Swift is set to continue The Eras Tour later this week with multiple shows in Tampa, Florida.

HuffPost has reached out to representatives of Swift and Alwyn.

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community