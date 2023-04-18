Taylor Swift Subtly Hints To Fan How She's Feeling Post-Breakup In 'Cute' Interaction

Taylor Swift is handling her recent breakup with ease ― or at least that’s what she seemingly hinted to a concerned fan.

On Monday, a TikTok user shared a clip of a touching moment from one of Swift’s shows in Tampa, Florida, where the pop star reassured a fan that she’s doing OK amid her recent split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

During the show over the weekend, the Grammy winner spotted a fan holding up a sign that reportedly read, “You OK?”

In the now-viral clip, Swift can be seen throwing up a subtle thumbs-up gesture in the fan’s direction after they raised the sign during her performance of “Delicate.”

Naturally, the moment during her Eras Tour has already received over a million views on the social platform.

In the comments beneath the post, some TikTok users praised the fan’s “cute” gesture, while others picked apart the singer’s reaction.

“This is so cute bc be honest we’re all a little worried. Our girl has a lot going on at the moment,” one user wrote.

Another wrote that Swift didn’t appear to be impressed by the fan’s concerns, commenting: “Taylor just wanted them to put the sign down lmao.”

“Okay but also... I’m not sure that was like ‘I’m okay’ as much like ‘I’m okay..thanks...I’m busy rn,’” one user said of Swift’s reaction.

The “Bad Blood” crooner and Alwyn announced earlier this month that they called it quits after six years of dating.

A source close to Swift told People that the split was largely caused by “differences in their personalities.”

The fan interaction was perfect timing, since “Delicate” ― from her 2017 album “Reputation” ― is widely thought to be an ode to Alwyn, whom she reportedly started dating around the time the album was released.

In the song’s music video, Swift seemingly nods to her former beau with a few subtle Easter eggs. In one scene, the singer is dancing in the rain in an abandoned alley with a sign behind her that reads “Joe’s Deli.”