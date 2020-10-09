Taylor Swift Sings Endorsement Of Joe Biden In Fake 'Late Show' Bit

Taylor Swift says Joe Biden belongs with her. Sort of.

After the pop star endorsed the Democratic presidential nominee this week, “The Late Show” took her support one imagined step further on Thursday. (See the clip below.)

Host Stephen Colbert’s crew tweaked the lyrics and music video of her old hit “You Belong With Me,” splicing in clips of Biden and his opponent, President Donald Trump.

“Cryin’ in my room remembering that he said / ‘Grab ‘em by the kitty’ / He’s on steroids, jacked on dexie / He’s a big creep who thinks he dances sexy,” a fake Swift sings of the incumbent, concluding with: “See, I’m with Joe B. even though he’s a bit touchy / I’m with Joe B.”