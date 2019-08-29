Taylor Swift Thought John Travolta's VMAs Gaffe 'Was Hilarious,' Says Todrick Hall

John Travolta inadvertently gave the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards a memeworthy moment this week when he appeared to mistake drag queen Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift during the ceremony.

The pop superstar is apparently taking the mix-up in stride. Actor and singer Todrick Hall, a longtime Swift pal who co-stars in her “You Need to Calm Down” music video, says she just laughed off the awards show gaffe ― not Travolta’s first.

“I loved it,” Hall said in a Wednesday interview on “Jerry O,” Jerry O’Connell’s talk show. “We talked about it backstage, and Taylor thought it was hilarious.”

Jolie, a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” veteran who also appears in the “You Need to Calm Down” video, captured the moment for posterity in a cheeky Instagram post Tuesday.

In his Wednesday chat with O’Connell, Hall said the drag queen was, in fact, flattered by Travolta’s confusion.

“Jade Jolie has made quite the living performing ... at Play Nightclub, and she is a fantastic drag queen,” he said. “But everybody knows that she is like the Taylor Swift doppelgänger. So I think that was like the highest compliment he could ever pay her.”

Later in the interview, Hall elaborated on Swift’s plan to rerecord songs from her first six albums after her catalog was acquired by megaproducer Scooter Braun in a controversial $300 million deal with her former record label.

“I think that [Braun] is a very powerful person, and I think what he’s done in the music industry is undeniably amazing,” said Hall, who is currently starring in Broadway’s “Waitress.” “But I personally feel that was not the best move for him to do that. I felt like it was a little greedy. I just don’t think that he’s a great guy all around.”

The actor and singer, who is gay, went on to suggest that Braun would be better served by trying to amplify marginalized voices in the music industry.

“I think that we need something to remind people and to inspire people and to encourage young artists who are queer, that are people of color, to come out and be able to be on the radio,” he said. “I think he has the power to do that, and I have not seen him do it yet.”

Check out Todrick Hall’s “Jerry O” interview below.