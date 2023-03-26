Taylor Swift Delights Over 1 Collaborator's 'Brilliant' Work In Tour Shoutout

Taylor Swift couldn’t help but use The Eras Tour to highlight the “brilliant” work of fellow singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, who released her ninth album “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” on Friday.

Swift, who collaborated with Del Rey for a song off “Midnights,” praised the singer’s new album as “extraordinary” in front of a sold-out crowd at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, Variety reported.

“It’s just extraordinary. I just think she’s the best that we have,” said Swift as she sat at a piano on stage.

“And she knows I’m obsessed with her and she was kind enough to make a song with me on ‘Midnights’ called ‘Snow on the Beach’ because she’s a generous king. And she did that for me and I’ll never forget how nice she’s been to me.”

Swift, who encouraged fans to support Del Rey’s project, used the shoutout to transition into playing their collaboration “Snow on the Beach.”

The singer-songwriter acknowledged Del Rey wasn’t at the venue and joked that fans were “stuck with” her.

Swift has openly admired Del Rey’s work in the past.

Swift, back in 2019, called Del Rey one of her favorite artists from the '10s and noted the singer’s receipt of ruthless criticism in her early career.

“And then slowly but surely she turned into, in my opinion, the most influential artist in pop,” said Swift during her Woman of the Decade Award speech at Billboard’s Women in Music event in 2019.

“Her vocal stylings, her lyrics, her aesthetics – they’ve been echoed and repurposed in every corner of music.”

Although Del Rey did not appear alongside Swift on Friday, the singer-songwriter brought another prominent musician to accompany her in Las Vegas.

Swift surprised fans with a cameo by Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons’ fame on Saturday.

Swift performed her “Evermore” album cut “cowboy like me” with Mumford, who contributes backing vocals on the track.