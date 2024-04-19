Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' Leads To Major 'Realization' By Fans

Taylor Swift fans suspected that the global superstar used her new album “The Tortured Poets Department” to make several references to her fling with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy on Friday.
Swift’s romance with Healy occurred between the news of her breakup with longtime partner Joe Alwyn and the start of her current relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce last year.
Healy attended multiple shows on Swift’s Eras Tour in May and was spotted with her on other occasions before the two reportedly called it quits in June.
Some Swifties argued that her new track “But Daddy, I Love Him” responds to fan backlash over her dating Healy, who has a history of controversial comments.
“I’d rather burn my whole life down, than listen to one more second of all this bitchin’ and moanin’, I’ll tell you something ‘bout my good name, it’s mine alone to disgrace, I don’t cater to all these vipers dressed in empaths’ clothing,” sang Swift in an apparent response fans’ takes on her romance with Healy.
@holy_schnitt, in response to the track, wrote on X, “lmao taylor saw your think pieces about matty healy and wrote but daddy I love him.”
Elsewhere on the album, fans argued that Swift refers to rekindling her romance with Healy, who she first met in 2014.
“Now pretty baby, I’m running back home to you, fresh out the slammer, I know who my first call will be to,” she sings in “Fresh Out The Slammer.”
@taylorswiftliar, in a post to X on Friday, wrote, “using ‘fresh out the slammer, I know who my first call will be to’ as a metaphor for finally being single and wanting to date matty healy is such an insane thing to admit in 2024.”
Swifties also pointed to the album’s title track as referring to Healy’s interest in writing on typewriters, which he revealed in a 2018 interview with GQ.
“You left your typewriter at my apartment, straight from the Tortured Poets Department, I think some things I never say, like, ‘Who uses typewriters anyway?’” sang Swift.
A number of other Swifties offered theories linking Healy to additional tracks on the album and weighed in on “the realization” that “The Tortured Poets Department” is about the 1975 frontman.