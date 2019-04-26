Taylor Swift's Long-Awaited Surprise Is A Song Called 'ME!'

Taylor Swift has been teasing an April 26 surprise for weeks, and the wait is finally over: She just dropped a new song (and video!) titled, “ME!”

“But one of these things is not like the others / Like a rainbow with all of the colors / Baby doll, when it comes to a lover / I promise that you’ll never find another like me,” sings Swift in the new jam.

The pop star announced the news of a new song and video just hours before the release, telling “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts about the single, which features Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.

″‘ME!’ is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it, and owning it,” said Swift. “I think that with a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads, and I want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.”

JUST IN: @taylorswift13 to @RobinRoberts on her new song that will be released at midnight: "'ME!' is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it." https://t.co/RhLs6Gi1Xm #TaylorSwiftApril26 pic.twitter.com/K2vPqJuoQk — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 26, 2019

“ME!” was written by Urie, Joel Little and Swift, according to Genius.

The “End Game” singer began posting mysterious images on her Instagram earlier this month featuring a trove of glittery images in pink, purple, blue and yellow hues. Some images were of briefcases and bicycles, while others were seemingly just a kaleidoscope of color, textures and shapes.

Swift paired these cryptic images with a countdown clock on her website on April 12.

When the “Delicate” singer stepped out in New York City earlier this week in a floral crop top sweater emblazoned with her name, many wondered if this was a cheeky way of announcing new merchandise to pair with her new music. Turns out, it was. New merchandises ― including the sweater ― popped up on Swift’s website just after the video dropped.

Also on Thursday, Swift revealed a massive mural in Nashville of butterfly wings emblazoned with a pretty big hint about her new song. “ME!” is penned in black just above the image:

The 29-year-old has long been known for supplying fans with coded messages in her social media posts, music, videos and more. From her “Red” album liner notes to the secrets in “1989” to the “Look What You Made Me Do” video, Swift stans have always known that there’s much more to everything they see and hear.

Here are what people are saying about the singer’s latest drop:

Me listening to “Me” in awe over how beautiful Taylor Swift is in the music video #TaylorSwiftTONIGHT pic.twitter.com/BkJqszfIAW — ♬·¯·♩ X҉ E҉ M҉ N҉ A҉ S҉ ♫·¯·♪ (@xBerserkerSaix) April 26, 2019

and in the death of her reputation, she truly felt alive. #TaylorSwiftTONIGHT @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/rMApYIrvuw — ASH WENT TO REP TOUR (@placenthisworld) April 26, 2019

Americans hearing Taylor Swift speak French #TaylorSwiftTONIGHT pic.twitter.com/GfQTUiCTw9 — Bradley Berdecia (@thejitterbug759) April 26, 2019

I want to go stroll through a park with a summer fling while listening to taylor swift’s new song and I don’t think that’s asking too much — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) April 26, 2019

taylor swift wore pastels and learned french so i wore pastels and learned french — Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) April 26, 2019

‘ME!’ could have been on any of P!nk’s last two albums lmao — Chris (@chrstnavelli) April 26, 2019