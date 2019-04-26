Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Style & Beauty

The Best Look From Taylor Swift's 'Me' Video, And How To Get It

Here's how to channel the "Reputation" singer's new candy-colored aesthetic this season.

Following months of cryptic pastel posts on Instagram, Taylor Swift debuted her new single, “Me,” to the world on Thursday.

The music video, released at the same time as the song, is a candy-colored spectacle. There’s a pale pink snake ― a nod to Swift’s “Reputation” era ― that bursts into a million butterflies, as well as a technicolor paint storm, an entire marching band clad in millennial pink outfits and a whole lot of really great pastel suits.

Swift herself wears a pale yellow number, while her dancers are dressed in various pastel shades of blue, pink, purple and green.

For the past few months, tailored suits and separates ― particularly on women ― have been having a moment. Ladies have been wearing this classic men’s staple for decades, but people like Blake Lively, Michelle Obama and now Swift have shown us fresh ways to wear the style.

Suits are also extremely versatile, paired with a T-shirt and sneakers for a casual look or easily dressed up with heels. If you’re going for something a little more scandalous, you can try a lace bra or camisole underneath your blazer, or skip that layer altogether, a la Shay Mitchell.

If you’re ready to invest in a suit ― and we say invest because they can get pricey ― we’ve rounded up some options below.

Express Pineapple Wide Leg Pant Suit
Express
Get the Express high-waisted wide-leg pants for $69.90 and cropped double-breasted boyfriend blazer for $98.
Banana Republic Lilac Pink Blush Suit
Banana Republic
Get the blazer for $128 and slim-fit pants for $82.99.
Zara Mint Green Suit
Zara
Get the buttoned blazer for $49.90 and cigarette pants with hem slits for $29.90.
ASOS Design Suit In Fluro Pink
ASOS
Get the blazer for $83 and slim-fit pants for $51.
Theory Opal Green Suit
Nordstrom
Get the Etienette B Good wool jacket for $475 and Treeca 2 Good wool cropped suit pants for $275.
French Connection Tailored Pink Suit
ASOS
Get the single-breasted blazer for $188 and tailored pants for $108.
Bar III Moonstone Blue Suit
Macy's
Get the single-button blazer for $79.99 and ankle pants for $52.99.
Blake Lively's Many Suits
