The Best Look From Taylor Swift's 'Me' Video, And How To Get It

Following months of cryptic pastel posts on Instagram, Taylor Swift debuted her new single, “Me,” to the world on Thursday.

The music video, released at the same time as the song, is a candy-colored spectacle. There’s a pale pink snake ― a nod to Swift’s “Reputation” era ― that bursts into a million butterflies, as well as a technicolor paint storm, an entire marching band clad in millennial pink outfits and a whole lot of really great pastel suits.

Swift herself wears a pale yellow number, while her dancers are dressed in various pastel shades of blue, pink, purple and green.

For the past few months, tailored suits and separates ― particularly on women ― have been having a moment. Ladies have been wearing this classic men’s staple for decades, but people like Blake Lively, Michelle Obama and now Swift have shown us fresh ways to wear the style.

Suits are also extremely versatile, paired with a T-shirt and sneakers for a casual look or easily dressed up with heels. If you’re going for something a little more scandalous, you can try a lace bra or camisole underneath your blazer, or skip that layer altogether, a la Shay Mitchell.