Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album “Midnights” just dropped today and the vinyl aesthetics are about as noteworthy as the collection of songs inside.

Accompanying 13 tracks that were reportedly written during a series of sleepless nights, Swift released four different album covers and five eye-catching record colors, including a Target-exclusive lavender edition. Who wouldn’t want that beauty spinning on their turntable?

Swift released “Midnights” in five different exclusive colored vinyl options, including <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-6352cb03e4b051268c547f3a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftaylor-swift-midnights-jade-green-edition-vinyl%2F-%2FA-87503269%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df%26fndsrc%3Dtgtao%26DFA%3D71700000012510700%26CPNG%3DPLA_Entertainment%252BShopping%257CEntertainment_Ecomm_Hardlines%26adgroup%3DSC_Entertainment%26LID%3D700000001170770pgs%26LNM%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26network%3Dg%26device%3Dc%26location%3D9030971%26targetid%3Dpla-310232987671%26ds_rl%3D1246978%26ds_rl%3D1248099%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwhsmaBhCvARIsAIbEbH6o9NH1WTt2BiLnneYDbHoxa6vRO1qzRv4lDaq0svhoPDhGdUcKvQAaApUaEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mahogany, jade green," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6352cb03e4b051268c547f3a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-6352cb03e4b051268c547f3a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftaylor-swift-midnights-jade-green-edition-vinyl%2F-%2FA-87503269%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df%26fndsrc%3Dtgtao%26DFA%3D71700000012510700%26CPNG%3DPLA_Entertainment%252BShopping%257CEntertainment_Ecomm_Hardlines%26adgroup%3DSC_Entertainment%26LID%3D700000001170770pgs%26LNM%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26network%3Dg%26device%3Dc%26location%3D9030971%26targetid%3Dpla-310232987671%26ds_rl%3D1246978%26ds_rl%3D1248099%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwhsmaBhCvARIsAIbEbH6o9NH1WTt2BiLnneYDbHoxa6vRO1qzRv4lDaq0svhoPDhGdUcKvQAaApUaEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="7">mahogany, jade green,</a><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Midnights-Moonstone-Blue-Taylor-Swift/dp/B0BFFBR7LQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6352cb03e4b051268c547f3a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="moonstone blue, " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6352cb03e4b051268c547f3a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Midnights-Moonstone-Blue-Taylor-Swift/dp/B0BFFBR7LQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6352cb03e4b051268c547f3a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="8">moonstone blue, </a><a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-6352cb03e4b051268c547f3a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftaylor-swift-midnights-blood-moon-edition-vinyl%2F-%2FA-87503270%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df%26fndsrc%3Dtgtao%26DFA%3D71700000012510700%26CPNG%3DPLA_Entertainment%252BShopping%257CEntertainment_Ecomm_Hardlines%26adgroup%3DSC_Entertainment%26LID%3D700000001170770pgs%26LNM%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26network%3Dg%26device%3Dc%26location%3D9030971%26targetid%3Dpla-310232987671%26ds_rl%3D1246978%26ds_rl%3D1248099%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwhsmaBhCvARIsAIbEbH7nOcv0zW-3drJtCsxSNbYM1H9TAkZMQERXlplfNJRcS8sJXd4ASasaAkYqEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="blood moon " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6352cb03e4b051268c547f3a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-6352cb03e4b051268c547f3a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftaylor-swift-midnights-blood-moon-edition-vinyl%2F-%2FA-87503270%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df%26fndsrc%3Dtgtao%26DFA%3D71700000012510700%26CPNG%3DPLA_Entertainment%252BShopping%257CEntertainment_Ecomm_Hardlines%26adgroup%3DSC_Entertainment%26LID%3D700000001170770pgs%26LNM%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26network%3Dg%26device%3Dc%26location%3D9030971%26targetid%3Dpla-310232987671%26ds_rl%3D1246978%26ds_rl%3D1248099%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwhsmaBhCvARIsAIbEbH7nOcv0zW-3drJtCsxSNbYM1H9TAkZMQERXlplfNJRcS8sJXd4ASasaAkYqEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="9">blood moon </a>and<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-6352cb03e4b051268c547f3a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftaylor-swift-midnights-lavender-edition-vinyl-target-exclusive%2F-%2FA-87503268" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" lavender" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6352cb03e4b051268c547f3a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-6352cb03e4b051268c547f3a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftaylor-swift-midnights-lavender-edition-vinyl-target-exclusive%2F-%2FA-87503268" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="10"> lavender</a>.
Even if you’re not a “Swifty,” you can’t help but admit how visually appealing the ’70s-adjacent, wood-paneled lounge-y vibe of it all is. And, because we love a good aesthetic, we collected a “Midnights”-inspired list of beauty products that capture all the satisfying visuals that this long-awaited album has to offer.

Find a “moonstone blue” cream-to-powder eyeshadow, a “jade green” eyeliner that glides on like silk and a silver-hued glitter-finish eye pigment that looks just like the one Swift is wearing on the album cover.

1
Ulta
A velvety chrome pressed eye pigment
This unique pressed gel-powder formula has a cushiony texture, goes on smooth and has a wet-looking full-shimmer finish that can be worn alone or on top of other eyeshadows for a metallic pop.
$13.99 at Ulta
2
Sephora
A lavender-toned shimmer eye pigment
Pay homage to Swift's lavender edition vinyl with this sparkling eye pigment. It comes in a jelly-soft formula that's been enhanced with real crystal powders to provide a vivid shimmer finish.
$19 at Sephora
3
Sephora
A mahogany-hued blush balm
Featured in a soft, universally flattering mahogany, Merit's hydrating blush balm deposits a creamy and radiant veil of color that lets your natural skin shine through while also conditioning it.
$28 at Sephora
4
Target
A multi-colored star nail topper
In one of her recent Instagram stories, Swift was seen getting a star-encrusted manicure while teasing the midnight release of her album. This clear nail polish topper features similar multi-colored stars and promises to be long-wearing and easy to apply.
$7.99 at Target
5
Amazon
A holographic nail lacquer
Glossy, reflective and chip-resistant, this baby blue-toned nail lacquer from OPI has a holographic finish and tiny specs of glitter.
$11.49 at Amazon$10.79 at Ulta
6
Sephora
A jade green glide-on eye pencil
Infused with nourishing vitamin E and jojoba oil, this well-loved waterproof eye pencil glides onto the eye smooth and pigmented, without skipping.
$23 at Sephora
7
Glossier
A soft terracotta lipstick
On the "Midnights" cover, Swift wears a bright terracotta lip that looks nearly identical to Glossier's buildable and diffused finish lipstick in "Generation G."
$18 at Glossier
8
Glossier
A buildable liquid-to-powder eyeshadow
The perfect wash of soft pale blue, this liquid to powder eyeshadow from Glossier is buildable and leaves a diffused matte finish.
$18 at Glossier
9
Sephora
An ultra-reflective multi-chrome gel for the eyes and face
This multi-use pigment features high-shine chromatic flakes that are suspended inside this unique self-setting gel for both the eyes and face –– no adhesive or mixing required!
$25 at Sephora
10
Sephora
A silver glitter-finish eyeshadow
Get a satisfying color payoff and a true glitter finish with this deep silver-toned pressed powder eyeshadow that looks nearly identical to the one Swift is wearing on the album cover.
$9 at Sephora
