Fans think Taylor Swift might have been giving Easter eggs about her new album through her clothing months in advance.
Sarah Chapelle, who runs the blog Taylor Swift Style, pointed out that Swift wore an Anthropologie Aimee claw hair clip about six months before she released her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” which has a song called “thanK you aIMee” on it.
Swift did this again in November, when she carried a Saint Laurent Cassandra bag, possibly hinting at the song “Cassandra” on her latest album.
Swift also wore The Row Robin boots in January, which could have been a nod to the song “Robin.”
Chapelle has been tracking Swift’s fashion choices since 2011, and she often points out the connection between Swift’s music and style.
Throughout her career, Swift has used fashion to signify the era of music she’s in. When she first started her career in 2006, she often wore cowboy boots paired with sundresses. By the time she released her album “Red” in 2012, she stepped out in high-waisted shorts and Oxford shoes. When she showed up to the 2024 Grammys in a white Schiaparelli gown, it was to signal a new black and white aesthetic for her “The Tortured Poets Department” album, which she announced that night.
Swift might have teased “thanK you aIMee,” which has three letters conveniently capitalized, back in October, but many fans think it’s about her nearly decadelong feud with Kim Kardashian. In 2016, Kardashian leaked a recorded phone call between Kardashian’s then-husband Kanye West and Swift. On the call, Swift seemingly gives permission to West to release his controversial song “Famous,” in which he sings about Swift. But Swift said she never gave West permission to call her a “bitch” in the song, leading to a longstanding feud among the three. After the edited phone call was leaked by Kardashian, Swift went into hiding and apparently hasn’t let go.
In 2023, Swift told Time the whole thing was a “fully manufactured frame job.”
“[It was] an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Swift said.
She added: “Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me... I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life.”