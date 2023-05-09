Taylor Swift’s “Midnight Rain” took on a whole new meaning at the pop star’s recent show after severe weather led to an agonizing experience for fans.

On Sunday, thousands of fans hit Nashville’s Nissan Stadium to enjoy a sold-out show for Swift’s Eras Tour — but wound up getting corralled into covered areas of the stadium for nearly four hours to wait out pouring rain and lightning.

One attendee told Page Six that due to the inclement weather, the massive crowd had to stand crammed under the few covered areas of the outdoor stadium, including ramps and concession stands.

The whole ordeal began around 5:30 p.m. Central time, when the stadium tweeted out a lightning advisory, instructing fans to “remain calm and proceed to the covered and interior areas of the stadium.”

The attendee also shared some of the other nightmarish conditions they faced with Page Six, like getting blasted with wind for hours and having to stand barefoot in pools of rain.

All of the chaos resulted in some concertgoers throwing up, passing out and suffering panic attacks after standing pressed against one another, the attendee said.

After remaining in shelter for nearly four hours, the stadium finally announced the weather advisory had been lifted around 9:30 p.m.

“Shelter in Place has officially been lifted! Fans, please start safely making your way to your seats. Once production wraps up, Taylor Swift will hit the stage! #NashvilleTSTheErasTour,” the stadium tweeted.

The singer’s set on the Eras Tour typically runs about three hours, which meant Swift hit the stage just after 10 p.m. and performed until nearly 2 a.m., Page Six reported.

Despite the hellish conditions, dedicated Swifties have had no problems praising the Grammy winner on Twitter for her decision to still perform despite the unsavory weather.

Taylor Swift performed her full set in a lot of rain until damn near 2am last night after 4 hours of a lightening delay? SHE IS BAD ASS. So are her fans.👏👏👏💜 — Lisa (@_Lisa517) May 9, 2023

Taylor Swift did a full ass concert in the pouring rain and ended at 2AM. That girl could have canceled or rescheduled but she really pushed through and said, "im giving them a show no matter how long it takes" 🖤 SO MUCH admiration for this woman. I know she has to be exhausted — Lexi (Chris' Version)🖤 (@Graveyard_lexi) May 8, 2023

i don’t wanna hear ANYONE say taylor swift doesn’t care about her fans. not only did she decide to go forward with her show tonight in the pouring rain, but she is also performing until 1am and therefore paying a 60k fine to do so. all so everyone would get to see her tonight. — amélie 🤍 day 718 (@livsmirrorball) May 8, 2023

Taylor Swift sat out a 4 hr weather delay, began her show @ 10:30 pm, didn’t shorten her three hour set, and performed in the pouring rain.



You will never convince me this woman doesn’t love her fans idc what you say.



Anyone else would’ve cancelled and refunded. — riley eras 5/5 (@rileysversion13) May 8, 2023

🚨| Taylor Swift has only cancelled ONE SHOW in her entire career and it was due to political unrest.



She finished her latest show at 2AM.



Yesterday she stood there while rain came POURING DOWN, and when she was drowning that’s when she could finally breathe. pic.twitter.com/bHYGHSJViK — daniel (tv)🔮 DROP EVERYTHING NOW (@danofyourheart) May 8, 2023

Nissan Stadium has not immediately responded to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Swift kicked off the Eras Tour on March 17, marking her first concert tour since 2018. The massive tour will include 52 concerts and is set to close in August in Los Angeles.