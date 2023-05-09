What's Hot

EntertainmentMusicTaylor Swift

Taylor Swift Fans Shower Singer With Love After Keeping Concert Alive During Downpour

One attendee said some concertgoers threw up and passed out after standing in close quarters for hours while waiting for severe weather to clear.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Taylor Swift’s “Midnight Rain” took on a whole new meaning at the pop star’s recent show after severe weather led to an agonizing experience for fans.

On Sunday, thousands of fans hit Nashville’s Nissan Stadium to enjoy a sold-out show for Swift’s Eras Tour — but wound up getting corralled into covered areas of the stadium for nearly four hours to wait out pouring rain and lightning.

One attendee told Page Six that due to the inclement weather, the massive crowd had to stand crammed under the few covered areas of the outdoor stadium, including ramps and concession stands.

The whole ordeal began around 5:30 p.m. Central time, when the stadium tweeted out a lightning advisory, instructing fans to “remain calm and proceed to the covered and interior areas of the stadium.”

The attendee also shared some of the other nightmarish conditions they faced with Page Six, like getting blasted with wind for hours and having to stand barefoot in pools of rain.

All of the chaos resulted in some concertgoers throwing up, passing out and suffering panic attacks after standing pressed against one another, the attendee said.

After remaining in shelter for nearly four hours, the stadium finally announced the weather advisory had been lifted around 9:30 p.m.

“Shelter in Place has officially been lifted! Fans, please start safely making your way to your seats. Once production wraps up, Taylor Swift will hit the stage! #NashvilleTSTheErasTour,” the stadium tweeted.

The singer’s set on the Eras Tour typically runs about three hours, which meant Swift hit the stage just after 10 p.m. and performed until nearly 2 a.m., Page Six reported.

Despite the hellish conditions, dedicated Swifties have had no problems praising the Grammy winner on Twitter for her decision to still perform despite the unsavory weather.

Nissan Stadium has not immediately responded to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Swift kicked off the Eras Tour on March 17, marking her first concert tour since 2018. The massive tour will include 52 concerts and is set to close in August in Los Angeles.

Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

