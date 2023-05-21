Taylor Swift Fans Wince After She Says She's 'Never Been This Happy'

Taylor Swift’s latest era has some fans confused.
The pop star was pure joy while on stage at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, telling the crowd, “I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”
“It’s not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense,” Swift continued, before introducing her track “Question...?” by calling it a song “which brings me a lot of happy memories.”
There have been a lot of developments in the singer’s life since she kicked off her Eras tour in March.
News of Swift’s breakup with boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn emerged weeks after starting her 20-city tour.
By May, it appeared there was a new man in the “Love Story” singer’s life.
Rumors of a budding relationship between Swift and Matt Healy, the lead vocalist of The 1975, were followed by an appearance by the rocker at one of her Nashville shows. Days later, the pair were spotted holding hands in New York City.
While Swifties tend to support everything the superstar does, some fans have raised their eyebrows at her latest romantic choice.
In 2016, Healy called the idea of dating the singer “emasculating” in British music magazine Q, as reported by NME.
He’s also been accused of making antisemitic, Islamophobic and misogynistic statements, and in January, he was criticized after he appeared to do a Nazi salute on stage.