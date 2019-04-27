Taylor Swift Adopts Adorable Kitten From 'ME!' Music Video Set

“And then there were three...” Swift wrote on Instagram and Twitter on Friday, accompanying a photo of herself with a fluffy, blue-eyed kitten.

A second social media post revealed that the cat’s name is Benjamin Button, and he’s a “good boy.”

Swift told People that she adopted Benjamin Button off of the set of the “ME!” video, in which the kitten makes a cameo. He was part of a program that

puts cats “in commercials and stuff” in an effort to find the homes, she told the outlet.

Button’s handler “handed me this tiny cat, and he just starts purring and … he looks at me like, ‘You’re my mom, and we’re going to live together,’” Swift said. “I fell in love.”

The kitten appears to feel right at home with Swift. A video shows the singer carrying him around in her arms like a baby. “This is how he prefers to travel,” she says in the clip.