The squad is back, y’all.

Taylor Swift reassembled her crew of models, actresses and close friends for a star-studded celebrity bash on New Year’s Eve.

Squad regulars Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and more dressed up as their “childhood heroes,” the theme of the night. Hadid went as Mary Poppins, while Blake lively dressed as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Taylor Swift/Instagram Taylor Swift and friends in their costumes.

“Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms. Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr. Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy..” Swift captioned an Instagram of her guests all in costume.

“This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes. Sending you all love and hope going into 2019,” she added.

In one of the pictures, Swift is eating pizza in her “The Little Mermaid” costume and in another, she’s chugging gin straight from the bottle with Reynolds.

Taylor Swift/Instagram A photo of Swift and Ryan Reynolds goofing off and drinking gin straight from the bottle.

Below is a photo of most of the costumed crew together:

Hadid also shared photos of her picture-perfect Mary Poppins costume.

“Just a spoon full of sugar helps 2018 go down ... in the most delightful way!

HAPPY NEW YEAR !” she wrote, quoting a line from the famous movie.

Swift had another major New Year’s Eve moment when the documentary about her recent “Reputation” tour dropped on Dec. 31, to her fans’ delight.

Swift also made a few rare appearances with her boyfriend of over two years, Joe Alwyn, in New York City at the end of the year. It’s unclear if he was also at the New Year’s Eve bash.

Robert Kamau via Getty Images Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn seen out and about in Manhattan in an older photo from Sept. 28, 2018 in New York City.