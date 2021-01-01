Taylor Swift Fans Have Bear-y Wild Theories About Her New Year's Eve Look

Taylor Swift has a message for 2020: “It’s been weird.”

The “Willow” singer, who released two albums last year, posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday of herself dressed inexplicably as a bear, with the caption: “bye 2020, it’s been weird.”

Swift is notorious for hiding Easter eggs in her album artwork, songs and videos, but the significance of her new furry look (if any) is unclear. Still, fans have been wildly speculating about what it means.

Some have guessed that she’s dressed as the bear in the horror film “Midsommar.” Others suggested it’s a riff on a costume in the TV show “Workaholics.” And many more have wondered if it’s a clue to her next album:

everyone’s asking why taylor swift would wear a bear costume on the last day on 2020?? the answer is simple: 2020 was unBEARable 😁 pic.twitter.com/CaSbk64AKP — camryn | 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 (@misscamericana) December 31, 2020

taylor swift wearing a bear costume with exactly 13 teeth on display is such a taylor swift move pic.twitter.com/rcG5R4aBeU — cait (@SUMMERLOVESWlFT) December 31, 2020

Taylor Swift bids farewell to 2020 in a bear suit in apparent dig at Scooter Braun drama.



“bye 2020, it’s been weird.” pic.twitter.com/SXy0GEgcmC — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) January 1, 2021

she’s dressed as a bear. bears live in the woods. taylor swift is releasing woodvale in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/RYFpb1EBMP — timmy ☽☾ | watching titans (@revvengerss) January 1, 2021

Taylor Swift dressing as the bear from Midsommar was not on my 2020 Bingo List. https://t.co/Ok86Ij1e2N — Ant 🎄LAAAAST CHRISTMAS (@AGramuglia) December 31, 2020

taylor dressing up as the bear from midsommar- pic.twitter.com/W01IxWUDhQ — Taylor Throwbacks ➐ (@ThrowBacTaylor) December 31, 2020

DOES NO ONE ELSE GET THE WORKAHOLICS VIBES FROM TAYLOR SWIFTS BEAR JACKET???? pic.twitter.com/ZiLTWmQ9vi — lucia (@dryerasemarker3) January 1, 2021

