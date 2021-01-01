Taylor Swift Fans Have Bear-y Wild Theories About Her New Year's Eve Look

Taylor Swift has a message for 2020: “It’s been weird.”
The “Willow” singer, who released two albums last year, posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday of herself dressed inexplicably as a bear, with the caption: “bye 2020, it’s been weird.”
Swift is notorious for hiding Easter eggs in her album artwork, songs and videos, but the significance of her new furry look (if any) is unclear. Still, fans have been wildly speculating about what it means.
Some have guessed that she’s dressed as the bear in the horror film “Midsommar.” Others suggested it’s a riff on a costume in the TV show “Workaholics.” And many more have wondered if it’s a clue to her next album:
