People Are Obsessed With Taylor Swift's Reaction To *NSYNC At The VMAs

Taylor Swift was freaking out over *NSYNC’s reunion at Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards ― and viewers were thrilled she felt the same way they did.
The pop superstar, 33, said bye bye bye to playing it cool and reacted with pure surprise and delight when all five members of the iconic boy band made a rare appearance together.
Enjoy:
And here it is from another angle:
To make matters more intense for the apparent *NSYNC stan, the singers were there to present her the award for best pop video for “Anti-Hero.”
After Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick awarded Swift the trophy onstage, she gave a flustered (and relatable) speech.
“I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this,” Swift said, gesturing between the band and her award. “I had your dolls. I like, what, like, are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now? They’re gonna do something, and I need to know what it is!”
“You guys are pop personified,” she added. “So to receive this from your golden pop hands is really ― it’s too much.”
The band members also gifted Swift with beaded friendship bracelets, a trend from her Eras Tour shows.
The band’s appearance comes 22 years after the release of its last studio album, “Celebrity.”
*NSYNC rose to superstardom in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits such as “Bye Bye Bye,” “Tearin’ Up My Heart” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.”
They went on hiatus in 2002, and have only appeared together a handful of times since. The five of them last performed together at the 2013 VMAs.
Swift swept the VMAs with wins in nine categories on Tuesday.
Viewers couldn’t get over her fangirl moment: