People Are Obsessed With Taylor Swift's Reaction To *NSYNC At The VMAs

Taylor Swift was freaking out over *NSYNC’s reunion at Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards ― and viewers were thrilled she felt the same way they did.

The pop superstar, 33, said bye bye bye to playing it cool and reacted with pure surprise and delight when all five members of the iconic boy band made a rare appearance together.

Enjoy:

Taylor Swift reacting to NSYNC reuniting at the #VMAs is all of us. pic.twitter.com/HoK7MksnCi — E! News (@enews) September 13, 2023

And here it is from another angle:

Alright, you asked and we delivered! Here’s your extra special #poVMA view of @taylorswift13 and @icespicee_ watching *NSYNC from the audience at the #VMAs! 👏 pic.twitter.com/AJm2uRY9Ft — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2023

To make matters more intense for the apparent *NSYNC stan, the singers were there to present her the award for best pop video for “Anti-Hero.”

After Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick awarded Swift the trophy onstage, she gave a flustered (and relatable) speech.

“I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this,” Swift said, gesturing between the band and her award. “I had your dolls. I like, what, like, are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now? They’re gonna do something, and I need to know what it is!”

“You guys are pop personified,” she added. “So to receive this from your golden pop hands is really ― it’s too much.”

The band members also gifted Swift with beaded friendship bracelets, a trend from her Eras Tour shows.

The band’s appearance comes 22 years after the release of its last studio album, “Celebrity.”

*NSYNC rose to superstardom in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits such as “Bye Bye Bye,” “Tearin’ Up My Heart” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

They went on hiatus in 2002, and have only appeared together a handful of times since. The five of them last performed together at the 2013 VMAs.

Swift swept the VMAs with wins in nine categories on Tuesday.

Viewers couldn’t get over her fangirl moment:

Taylor Swift is every millennial reacting to *NSYNC reuniting. pic.twitter.com/1jepsvNjST — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) September 13, 2023

I never thought I’d say this but, Taylor, I completely support you and your response to #NSync reuniting even if it’s just for an award show. pic.twitter.com/Ao0JqHyCOp — Megan Duffy (@MeganDuffyPhD) September 13, 2023

Taylor is all of us when she said “what are you guys doing I need to know”#NSYNC #TaylorSwift #VMA #VMAs pic.twitter.com/yR8MbW0Woa — Alexandra Lynn (@thelandofab) September 13, 2023

Taylor saying “they’re never together!!!” At the end is my favorite thinggggggg. She’s so real for that!



*NSYNC really is never together 😂 https://t.co/Sy7fNpPaGg — Girl, were you alone? *NSYNC Podcast (@NSYNCpod) September 13, 2023

taylor swift just GEEKED out watching *NSYNC walk on stage and then she got to accept an award for him.



she then proceeded to talk about them and what they were doing next because all five of them haven’t been together in the same place in years.



SHES JUST LIKE US 😭 pic.twitter.com/kVkMnLWzO9 — Juliana Moore (@jules1653) September 13, 2023

