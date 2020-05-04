Taylor Swift Just Gave Nurse On The Front Line Of Coronavirus The Sweetest Surprise

A nurse working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City received a handwritten note from her idol Taylor Swift.

Like thousands of other brave medical workers, Whitney Hilton traveled from her home state of Utah to the epicenter of the outbreak to lend a hand in a time of need.

The self-described “nurse by day, Swiftie always” never expected her story to make its way to the the singer, but the Grammy winner has kept a close eye on her fans during the global health crisis.

So when Hilton, who’s since returned to her home state, celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend, Swift sent her a personalized package along with a heartfelt note thanking the nurse for her service.

“I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you. I can’t thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously,” Swift wrote, adding, “Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor.”

Hilton posted a series of photos and videos of her reaction to the special delivery on social media to document what she called “quite literally the best day of my life.”

I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC 🗽to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FqGMsZGixs — LOVE(r) Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 3, 2020

THANK YOU @taylorswift FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!!!!!!

💜💗💙❤️💚💛🧡

(I apologize for the out of body experience you are about to see.. I needed to CALM DOWN 😂) #TaylorSwift #BestDayEver pic.twitter.com/8GqQSCmjri — LOVE(r) Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 4, 2020

“I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC to help as a nurse,” she exclaimed on Twitter Sunday.

Hilton previously detailed her experience working in a New York City hospital in a blog post, describing the fight against the respiratory virus as a “modern war.”

“This is a humbling experience. I have so much to say but almost too overwhelmed to say it all. New York has been hit HARD. The people need help, the nurses need help, the doctors need help, everyone needs help,” Hilton wrote. “This is crisis mode like I’ve never seen. This is an incredible experience, albeit the hardest thing I’ve ever done AND equally the most rewarding.”

“One thing I want to SCREAM from the rooftops is that if you could see what we see here, you’d do ANYTHING humanly possible to prevent it,” she added.

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Taylor Swift arrives for Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year in December 2019.

Swift has made it her mission to do her part during these unprecedented times ― be it donating thousands of dollars to individual fans facing financial hardships, contributing various amounts to charities like World Health Organization and Feeding America or stepping in to save a historic record store in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

Last month, the “Cats” star also delivered a heartbreaking performance of her song “Soon You’ll Get Better” during the “One World: Together At Home” concert, which celebrated essential workers during the pandemic.

“Mostly I’ve been online trying to figure out how to help others, and just constantly in awe of our first responders and our emergency workers and our health care professionals who are putting themselves in danger every single day that they go to work,” Swift recently said about how she’s spending time during isolation. “So shout out to everyone who works in a medical profession, everybody who’s out there helping.”