Taylor Swift did something Sunday night that no one has ever done before, but the New York Post also chose to devote some coverage to what she didn’t do.
And they’re getting slammed for it on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Swift on Sunday became the first musical artist ever to win four Grammys for Album of the Year. The Post does have a story about that, but it also has a separate article playing up the fact that the singer-songwriter didn’t thank boyfriend Travis Kelce in her acceptance remarks.
Swift instead chose to thank her musical collaborators, including producer Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, who contributed vocals and songwriting to one of the tracks on Swift’s Grammy-winning album “Midnights.”
The Post’s focus on Swift’s supposed snub of Kelce was thoroughly mocked on social media, with many people noting that “Midnights” was recorded and released before Swift even started dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end last year.
When contacted for comment, the New York Post referred HuffPost to Jaclyn Hendricks, the author of the controversial article. Hendricks did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Neither Swift nor Kelce have commented on the Post article, but Mediaite notes that Swift’s song “The Man,” from the 2019 album “Lover,” includes some lyrics appropriate to the situation:
They’d say I hustled
Put in the work
They wouldn’t shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve
What I was wearing
If I was rude
Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves?
And they would toast to me, oh
Let the players play
I’d be just like Leo
In Saint-Tropez