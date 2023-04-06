What's Hot

Taylor Swift Fan's Parent Protects Her Kid's 'Reputation' With Eras Tour Absence Note

"I hope this doesn't leave any Bad Blood between you and Maddie," the parent wrote ahead of the pop star's stop in Houston.
Ben Blanchet

The mother of a Taylor Swift fan hopes an upcoming school absence for the pop star’s Eras Tour show in Houston won’t ruin her first-grade daughter’s “otherwise stellar Reputation.”

Karen Vladeck, who’s married to CNN contributor and law professor Steve Vladeck, drew heavily on Swift’s famous lyrics in her note asking that daughter Maddie’s absence be excused later this month.

Vladeck, in a tweet on Tuesday, posted the absence note to her daughter’s teacher. It began “Dear Reader,” then reeled off a string of references to the singer’s work.

“I hope missing school doesn’t ruin her otherwise stellar Reputation, but she begged me to go and maybe I Should Have Said No but I didn’t want to be Mean. So It Goes...,” Vladek wrote.

“Anyway, I hope this doesn’t leave any Bad Blood between you and Maddie and that things for the rest of the year are not Treacherous. I know I Did Something Bad and I promise this will be The Last Time she has an unexcused absence before the Cruel Summer starts. Forever & Always, Karen Vladeck.”

The email’s subject line “It’s Me, Hi, I’m the Problem, It’s Me” is a nod to the singer’s hit song “Anti-Hero.

Vladeck got a warm reaction from the teacher, who said it made their “ENTIRE DAY.” But she said Steve Vladeck didn’t appear to dig the approach.

Twitter users liked the note and found ways to name-drop other Swift lyrics.

