Taylor Swift Fan's Parent Protects Her Kid's 'Reputation' With Eras Tour Absence Note

The mother of a Taylor Swift fan hopes an upcoming school absence for the pop star’s Eras Tour show in Houston won’t ruin her first-grade daughter’s “otherwise stellar Reputation.”

Karen Vladeck, who’s married to CNN contributor and law professor Steve Vladeck, drew heavily on Swift’s famous lyrics in her note asking that daughter Maddie’s absence be excused later this month.

Advertisement

Vladeck, in a tweet on Tuesday, posted the absence note to her daughter’s teacher. It began “Dear Reader,” then reeled off a string of references to the singer’s work.

“I hope missing school doesn’t ruin her otherwise stellar Reputation, but she begged me to go and maybe I Should Have Said No but I didn’t want to be Mean. So It Goes...,” Vladek wrote.

“Anyway, I hope this doesn’t leave any Bad Blood between you and Maddie and that things for the rest of the year are not Treacherous. I know I Did Something Bad and I promise this will be The Last Time she has an unexcused absence before the Cruel Summer starts. Forever & Always, Karen Vladeck.”

The email’s subject line “It’s Me, Hi, I’m the Problem, It’s Me” is a nod to the singer’s hit song “Anti-Hero.”

Advertisement

Here’s hoping my daughter’s 1st grade teacher is a Swiftie pic.twitter.com/6Izg9dpadQ — KSV Eras Era (@KSVesq) April 4, 2023

Vladeck got a warm reaction from the teacher, who said it made their “ENTIRE DAY.” But she said Steve Vladeck didn’t appear to dig the approach.

Well let’s hope her reaction is better than my husband’s pic.twitter.com/OSOXOKDWTP — KSV Eras Era (@KSVesq) April 4, 2023

Twitter users liked the note and found ways to name-drop other Swift lyrics.

Maybe she responds with "Here's the homework she'll have to make up. Look What You Made Me Do." — Matt Marcotte (@MattMarcotte) April 4, 2023

It’s not as if you took her to Paris — Bethany Albertson (@AlbertsonB2) April 4, 2023

Advertisement

Hopefully she responds:



I Knew You Were Trouble when you walked in.



Evermore, Teacher — Stacy (@stacykhuffman) April 4, 2023

She really missed out by not responding You Need to Calm Down — Childers (@mchilders07) April 5, 2023