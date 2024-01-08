Taylor Swift did not look impressed when she was the subject of a joke during this year’s Golden Globes.
In his opening monologue (which, it has to be said, received a somewhat mixed response among both viewers and the celebs in attendance), comedian Jo Koy took aim at everyone from directors Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan to actors Meryl Streep and Barry Keoghan.
Later in the show, when the ceremony’s live broadcast returned from an ad break, Koy told viewers, “Welcome back, and as you know, we came back after a football double-header.”
He continued, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift…”
The “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer happened to be in the audience as her Eras Tour concert film was nominated for the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category – and it’s fair to say she didn’t exactly look enthused to have been name-checked on stage.
And plenty of fans noticed her unimpressed look when the cameras cut to her, too…
The host was referencing the fact that, since Taylor began dating her new boyfriend Travis Kelce over the summer, she’s been spotted in the stands at his games on several occasions – and has often made into the NFL’s live broadcasts of his team, the Kansas City Chiefs’ big games.
Last month, Taylor addressed the attention she’s received since dating Travis when she broke her silence on their relationship.
“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she insisted to Time magazine. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when then camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.
“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
