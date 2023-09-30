In the video, which is taken from an interview with Extra, Swift says that a man has never gone out of his way to get her attention, which has left her expectations on the floor.

“Nobody does anything crazy to get my attention as far as guys,” she insists. “Like, I can’t remember, so I guess there hasn’t been anything.”



“Which is good, so it’s, like, easier, the bar is set really low for anyone I date in the future to come in and be, like, a great guy,” Swift then jokes. “I’ll be like, ‘Oh, you exist? This is so crazy!'”



While this clip is over a decade old, if her last long-term relationship is anything to go by, little appeared to change for Swift in the years that followed.