On Sunday, Taylor Swift caused a bit of a stir when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Speaking on his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce said of the singer: “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.”
So when Swift actually showed up on Sunday — and was pictured watching the game with Kelce's mom and dad — fans were over the moon that the football pro’s efforts had seemingly paid off.
She is also said to like the fact that he is “supportive” and understanding of her record-breaking career. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, one insider explained: “She likes that he pursued her, and it has been easy and exciting for both of them."
In April, the star split from British actor Joe Alwyn after six years together. The two first started dating in 2016, soon after Swift had retreated from the public eye following her infamous feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
In fact, one of the biggest themes in Swift's lyrics about Alwyn is the huge crush that she had on him before they’d even spoken — and that she is the one who appeared to pursue him, which is a huge contrast to her and Kelce.
And while Swift seemingly attempted to play it cool when she was in Alwyn's company, in “Paper Rings” she admits to trying to “stalk” him online as soon as she got home from the event where she first laid eyes on him.
Several of Swift's songs suggest that she didn’t think that she and Alwyn would turn into anything serious for this very reason, and she even compares the start of their relationship to a game of “cat and mouse." This lasted for months, in part because Alwyn "refused to settle down."
The fact that Alwyn appeared to hold all of the power over a lovestruck Swift at the start of their romance seemingly had long-term repercussions, with many of Swift's songs addressing the fact that she felt insecure and paranoid throughout the relationship.
While Alwyn was a working actor when they first met, he was yet to break into the mainstream and had favored a quiet career with work in indie films over Hollywood stardom.
While the circus of celebrity was completely novel to Alwyn, Kelce has been in the public eye as a star NFL player for several years, and is no doubt used to the attention that comes with it.
While many of Swift's earlier songs appear to celebrate the fact that her relationship with Alwyn was built on normalcy and embracing the little things in life after almost a decade in the limelight, her frustration at this setup is evident in her more recent music — most notably in her single “Bejeweled.”
In “Midnight Rain,” which was also released just last year, Swift sings about choosing fame and making a name for herself over getting married and settling down.
But Healy's controversial history — which includes making racist and misogynistic comments as well as doing a Nazi salute onstage earlier this year — sparked fierce backlash against Swift, and the pair called it quits after a month of dating.
