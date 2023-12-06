Taylor Swift Says Leaked Kanye West Phone Call ‘Took Me Down Psychologically’

Taylor Swift is breaking her silence on the moment she says led to her career getting “taken away” from her during her years-old public feud with Kanye West.
In a new interview for Time’s Person of the Year issue, the pop superstar opened up about the infamous viral leaked recording with the “Donda” rapper, in which he asked her permission to mention her in his 2016 song, “Famous.”
If you need a refresher on the drama, seven years ago, West, who has since changed his name to Ye, released the tune where he raps, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that bitch famous.”
After the song dropped, the “Bad Blood” singer claimed she was never made aware of the latter part of the lyrics.
At the time, the “Jesus Walks” rapper and his then-wife Kim Kardashian insisted that Swift gave the green light.
The Skims founder then released an edited video of a phone call between Swift and Ye that seemingly showed the singer signing off on the lyrics.
Swift told Time that the whole debacle felt like a “fully manufactured frame job.”
“[It was] an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” the 12-time Grammy winner recalled.
She added: “Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me... I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life.”
The majority of the public sided with the Wests at the time, prompting Swift to withdraw from the world and move to a different country.
“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before,” Swift said of the beef. “I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”
She later hit the music scene again in 2017 with her appropriately named album “Reputation.”
In 2020, her trusty Swifties went on to clear the “Cruel Summer” crooner’s name by surfacing the unedited footage of her phone call, proving that she had been told about a different lyric.
On Wednesday, Swift earned the honor of becoming Time’s Person of the Year, making her the first woman to appear twice on a Person of the Year cover since the franchise kicked off in 1927. She also received the honor in 2017 as part of a group of “silence breakers.”