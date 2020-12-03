Taylor Swift Fans Find Potentially Savage Nod To Scooter Braun In 'Love Story' Video

Taylor Swift said it herself: “There is nothing I do better than revenge.”

Her fans seem to agree.

The “Cardigan” singer appears to have included a savage burn on record executive Scooter Braun in an ad featuring her rerecording of her 2008 hit song “Love Story.”

Earlier this week, Swift showed off a Match.com ad written by famous friend Ryan Reynolds. It included her song, and seemed to have a pretty clear message for Braun.