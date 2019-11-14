Taylor Swift Says The Men Who Own Her Catalog Won't Let Her Perform Previous Hits At AMAs

Taylor Swift again slammed her ex-label boss Scott Borchetta and music manager Scooter Braun, this time for blocking her from performing a medley of her songs at the American Music Awards.

In an emotional post on her social media platforms (including Tumblr), the musician said the two music industry giants have now said she’s not allowed to perform her old songs on television “because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.” Swift will be honored with the Artist of the Decade award at the Nov. 24 show.

She also said Borchetta and Braun have barred Netflix from using Swift’s older music and performance footage for a documentary about her, which had yet to be announced.

Her post comes months after Braun’s Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group in a controversial $300 million deal. Swift had signed with the record label for her debut album and worked with it until 2017′s “Reputation.”

The documentary and any of Swift’s recorded events through November 2020 “are a question mark,” she wrote.

Borchetta has disputed the claims that Swift couldn’t buy her music back. He previously said that Swift “had every chance in the world to own not just her master recordings, but every video, photograph, everything associated to her career. She chose to leave.”

After the acquisition, Swift was also vocal about Braun, writing that his “manipulative bullying” had targeted her for years. She described Braun, who manages musicians including Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber, as the person who “stripped her of her life’s work” and who tried to “dismantle” her career.

In her latest post, Swift said Borchetta told her team she could perform her earlier hits at the AMAs only if she agrees to stop talking about both Borchetta and Braun and if she agrees not to re-record her catalog in 2020.

“The message being sent to me is very clear,” Swift wrote Thursday. “Be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished. This is WRONG.”

She called on her fans to put pressure on Borchetta and Braun and tell them “how you feel about this.”

“Scooter also manages several artists who I really believe care about other artists and their work,” she wrote. “Please ask them for help with this — I’m hoping that maybe they can talk some sense into the men who are exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote.”

Swift’s post quickly went viral as she ― unsurprisingly ― received an outpouring of support from her Taylor Nation fanbase. The hashtags #IStandWithTaylor and #FreeTaylor trended worldwide on social media.

Taylor : “Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this”

The whole planet 1 second later : #IStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/DeBg1foRUu — sɐuɐ (@londonboy13_) November 15, 2019

Actual footage of Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun’s phones right now 😬 #IStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/zVHEGKhNC4 — jackie (@jacqpatton) November 15, 2019

Representatives of Braun, Borchetta and the AMAs did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.