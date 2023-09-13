Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Are The Besties We All Wish We Had

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Taylor Swift, who swept this year’s MTV Video Music Awards with a whopping eleven nominations, appeared to be the standout star of the evening, with many of her fellow celebs gravitating toward her at Tuesday’s ceremony.

After a cozy picture of Swift and Selena Gomez taken at the show hit the internet, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, piled on the compliments over the singing pair’s heartwarming interaction.

The record-breaking singer left her fans smiling even more after she was spotted excitedly cheering for Gomez after she took home the award for Best Afrobeats for her song “Calm Down” with Rema.

Swift’s fans weren’t the only people touched by the “Shake It Off” crooner’s vibes at the show.

Nicki Minaj, who hosted the ceremony for the second year in a row, was seen grinning when Swift called the rapper her “favorite Sagittarius” after she presented her with the award for Best Direction.

Just moments before, it was Swift’s turn to smile as she fangirled over the beloved ’90s boyband NSYNC ― consisting of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez ― after they reunited to present the 33-year-old star with Best Pop Award.

“I had your dolls,” she told the former boy band members as she beamed with excitement. “What’s going to happen now? They’re doing something, and I need to know what it is. You’re pop personified.”

Aside from winning Best Direction, the singer-songwriter also snagged awards for Song of the Year, Best Pop and Video of the Year.

Swift is currently embarking on the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, which is set to wrap up in August in Los Angeles.