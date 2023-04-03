Watch Taylor Swift Swap Gifts With Selena Gomez's 9-Year-Old Sister During Concert

Eight years after “Bad Blood,” Selena Gomez is still a member of Taylor Swift’s squad.

Gomez and her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, were in the audience for Swift’s Saturday concert in Arlington, Texas. Both arrived at AT&T Stadium dressed appropriately, with Gracie in a replica of Swift’s purple dress from 2010’s “Speak Now” and Gomez in a knit cardigan reminiscent of 2020’s “Folklore.”

During the show, Gracie got an extra special surprise when Swift knelt by the edge of the stage to hand her the fedora-style hat off her head.

Taylor Swift gives her “22” hat to Selena Gomez’s sister, Gracie, and Gracie gives Taylor a friendship bracelet in return. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6uyKVkbA4a — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 2, 2023

Immediately after the show, Gomez commended her pal on her sold-out performance.

“Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world,” the “Only Murders in the Building” actor wrote on Instagram. “Proud to know you! love you forever and always.”

Gomez and Swift were first linked in the media in 2008, when they were respectively dating Nick and Joe Jonas. In 2015, Gomez made a much-buzzed-about appearance in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video alongside Lena Dunham, Kendrick Lamar and Ellen Pompeo.

About a year before the release of “Bad Blood,” Swift described her friendship with Gomez as “the longest one I think either of us had, really.”

“When your life changes and you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is is different from what other people think your life is,” Swift told E! News. “And your life is commented on and your life is written about and fictionalized and all that. Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we’ve gone through.”

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez in 2018. Christopher Polk/TAS18 via Getty Images

Gomez echoed those sentiments in a 2019 interview with New York radio station 103.5 KTU.

“She played me ‘Fearless’ before it came out,” she said, referring to Swift’s 2008 album. “I remember that feeling because ever since then, we have been best friends. And to see where I am, and for her to see where I am, is such ... just so great. And I’m a major fan at the same time.”

Swift’s Eras Tour is on track to become the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, with an estimated $591 million in ticket sales in the U.S. alone, according to Billboard.

