Taylor Swift walked the red carpet for the first time in what feels like forever at the iHeart Media Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The “Style” singer showed up to the award show in a sequined rainbow romper by Rosa Bloom, which retails for around $245.

She added hot pink streaks in her hair and iridescent butterfly heels from Sophia Webster (which cost anywhere from $575 to $750) to complete her colorful look.

Butterflies are the subject of a few of the latest posts on Swift’s Instagram, which makes us think they’re tied to a new album or project (though Swift swiftly denied she has any new music in the works at the award show).

Tony Barson via Getty Images Taylor Swift arrives at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on March 14 in Los Angeles.

Getty Editorial The hand-stitched romper featured "iridescent sequins with flashes of purple, lilac, yellow and aqua," according to the product description.

Getty Editorial A closer look at the details on Swift's Sophia Webster heels.

You can get a better look at the pink streaks in her ponytail in the photo below:

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Maren Morris, left, presents Taylor Swift with the award for tour of the year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

At the iHeart show, Swift accepted awards for Best Music Video for “Delicate” and Tour of the Year for her Reputation tour, which grossed an astounding $266.1 million for its U.S. leg.

In her acceptance speech for the tour award, she slammed those who doubted she would sell out stadiums and praised her fans for sticking by her.

“I think one of the most wonderful things about the way that this whole tour turned out is that for the entire six months leading up to the first show of this tour, every headline that I read about the tour was, ‘This is going to be a massive failure. This is going to be a flop tour,’” Swift said.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Swift speaking at the award show.

“And it really did wonders for my self-esteem. It was really great to hear people saying that I was going to be playing to nearly empty stadiums.”

Of course, that’s not what happened at all ― thanks to her legions of Swifties.

“You guys were the reason why this tour ― the only reason why this tour wasn’t a massive failure and why it ended up being the highest-selling tour in U.S. history,” the 29-year-old added. “That’s only you.”

During the awards show, Swift added another fan to her roster ― Alicia Keys’ and Swizz Beats’ son Genesis, who was seated close to her.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, and Swizz Beatz attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Keys mentioned her son’s interest in Swift while accepting the Innovator Award.