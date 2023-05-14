Taylor Swift Shouts At Security Guard In Defense Of Fan In Philly

Taylor Swift wasn’t letting her show get in the way of fans’ safety during her Philadelphia concert on Saturday night.

The pop star was captured trying to diffuse a situation between a security guard while in the middle of her song “Bad Blood.”

A TikTok video of the situation showed Swift just starting to sing the chorus when she began to wave at the guard.

After trying to get their attention without interrupting her track, the singer sternly told the guard, “She’s fine.”

“She wasn’t doing anything!” Swift shouted, before pleading, “Hey, stop!” several more times.

The fan who shared the concert video had a message for the Grammy winner, writing, “Hey @Taylor Swift THANK YOU from all of us on the floor for yelling at that security guard.”

“He was a pain in the ass the entire night and the fact that this happened during #badblood made it even better,” they went on, adding, “PS show was PHENOMENAL. Philly night 2.”

Swift’s sold-out Eras tour has had its fair share of chaos since kicking off in Arizona in March.

Taylor Swift onstage during her Philadelphia concert on Friday. Lisa Lake/TAS23 via Getty Images

The “Karma” singer’s split from Joe Alwyn made news in early April, completely reframing the tone of her tour.

Later that month, the star slipped backstage at her Houston concert, leaving her with a nasty gash on her hand. She deftly handled technical difficulties in Atlanta days later, and rainstorms almost stopped Swifties from crowding Nashville’s Nissan Stadium earlier this month.

Even scoring tickets turned out to be an ordeal for fans, who had to overcome a glitchy virtual queue, record-high demand and soaring prices when they first dropped last November.