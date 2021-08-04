Simone Biles And Taylor Swift's Heartfelt Exchange Has Everyone In Tears

Champion gymnast Simone Biles and pop star Taylor Swift on Tuesday shared a sweet moment on Twitter.

The exchange began with Biles’ praise of Swift’s narration of an NBC Olympics promo about her time at the Tokyo Games.

“I’m crying,” the athlete wrote. “How special. I love you.”

Swift responded in kind, hailing Biles’ conduct in Tokyo.

The gymnast withdrew from the team and individual finals over mental health concerns, but returned Tuesday to win the bronze medal on the balance beam.

“I cried watching YOU,” wrote Swift.

“I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience,” Swift added. “We all learned from you. Thank you.”

I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you. https://t.co/VQxyeEf0mJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2021

People on Twitter got all the feels:

🥺🥺🥺🥺💛💛💛 — Taylor Swift News 🧣 (@TSwiftNZ) August 3, 2021

I'm crying watching this exchange 🥺 https://t.co/ILOcjEplO6 — Nikki 🍅 (@NikkiheartsTay) August 4, 2021