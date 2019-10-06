Taylor Swift Debuts Emotional 'False God' On 'Saturday Night Live'

Taylor Swift performed “False God” from her new “Lover” album live for the first time on “SNL.”

She also delivered a heartbreaking new version of hit title track “Lover” accompanying herself at a piano in a surreal green scene.

She told Jimmy Fallon earlier in the week that she was going to do “Lover” in a “way I haven’t performed it before — and then I’m going to do a song that I have never performed at all live.”

Swift plans to feature her new album in a series of performances at European music festivals the summer of 2020 — and in four “lover Fest” dates in the U.S. on the East And West coasts Lover Fest.

Check out her “SNL” performances of “Lover” above and “False God” here: