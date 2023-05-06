Taylor Swift Announces 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Ahead Of July Release

Taylor Swift surprised fans when she announced the upcoming release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recording of her 2010 album, on late Friday night.

Swift took to social media just before midnight as she revealed that the album would release on July 7.

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆),” wrote Swift as she mentioned a date referenced in the original album’s track “Last Kiss.”

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it.”

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” is set to feature 22 songs in total including six previously unreleased tracks from her vault. Physical versions of the album look to have “never-before-seen” photos of Swift while CDs and vinyl copies are expected to include lyrics from the album’s songs, according to her website.

Swift, in another message to her fans, wrote that she always looked at her 2010 project as “my album.”

“And the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I say this. Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be,” wrote Swift in a nod to a track off “Midnights.”

She continued with another not-so-subtle song reference: “I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that’s ever been mine.”

Swift, in her first stop on The Eras Tour in Nashville, revealed the news in front of a record-breaking crowd at Nissan Stadium on Friday.

“I think rather than me speaking about it, I thought I would just show you,” said Swift as a graphic with the album’s name flashed on a screen behind her.

The latest “Taylor’s Version” album comes after she announced her plan to re-record her first six albums in 2019 in an effort to gain control of her masters after Scooter Braun purchased her catalog with his company Ithaca Holdings’ acquisition of Big Machine Records.

Ithaca later sold the masters to Shamrock Holdings in 2020 in a deal that Swift said would allow Braun to “continue to profit off” her old music catalog for “many years.”