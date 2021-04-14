Taylor Swift Creeps Out Stephen Colbert During Awkward Dispute Over 'Hey Stephen'

Stephen Colbert, take note: It’s not always about you.

On “The Late Show” Tuesday, Taylor Swift insisted that her 2008 song “Hey Stephen” was not about Colbert, even though she did seem to know an awful lot about the comedian.

And don’t be fooled by her Colbert-oriented vision board for the song; she says the tune was actually about a different Stephen altogether.

“Don’t flatter yourself. My song ‘Hey Stephen’ is not about you any more than my album ’1989′ is about that year you spent waiting tables on the lunch shift at Scoozi, an Italian restaurant in the north area of Chicago that, by the way, serves a really incredible slice of pizza,” Swift said.

But Colbert wasn’t having it.

“No matter how much you insist that ‘Hey Stephen’ is not about me, I keep getting the strong feeling that it is,” he said.

Swift noted that was something he needed to work through on his own.

Watch the segment below: