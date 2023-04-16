Taylor Swift Has A New Rule For Surprise Songs On Her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has a new plan for treating fans during her sold-out Eras Tour.

The “Anti-Hero” singer originally promised not to repeat songs during her special acoustic sets during the 20-city tour, but at her Friday show in Tampa Bay, Florida, she tweaked the rules a bit.

In a clip shared on TikTok, Taylor admitted there were too many tracks to pick from, so she offered a “little caveat” for fans.

“If [a song] is on ‘Midnights,’ I can do it however many times I want,” she explained, noting how her latest record is “the most accurate picture of my life to date.”

There certainly is a lot going on in Swift’s world right now. News that the star and British actor Joe Alwyn split after six years emerged in early April. The breakup reportedly happened “a few weeks” prior.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during her Eras Tour in Tampa, Florida, on Friday. Octavio Jones/TAS23 via Getty Images

After the news, sources close to the “Blank Space” singer told People magazine the pair parted ways because of “differences in their personalities.” While the couple discovered they “weren’t the right fit for one another,” the insider said their end wasn’t anything “dramatic.”

Since then, fans have already been reading into Swift’s song choices with razor-sharp precision.

Swift, who is known for dropping Easter eggs in her music and videos, swapped out the love song “Invisible String” for the breakup track “The 1” during her March 31 concert at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The song change took place right around when the reported breakup happened.